Bulgaria’s Border Police get 110 new off-road vehicles

At an official ceremony on June 6, Bulgaria’s caretaker Interior Minister Kalin Stoyanov handed over the keys to 110 new off-road vehicles to the Border Police.

“Within only eight months, we were able to launch the public procurement and receive almost half of the planned equipment,” Stoyanov said.

“With the new equipment, our country will be a more reliable partner in the protection of the external border of the EU, and the Border Police employees will be able to meet the daily challenges faced by the service,” he said.

He expressed confidence that in September, the phased receipt of a further 200 cars, which will be of a different make and model, will begin.

The cars were purchased entirely with funds from the traffic safety fund, where the fines imposed by the Interior Ministry under the Traffic Safety Act are collected.

The ministry said that these funds can only be used as appropriate – that is, in the line of road safety for the purchase of technical means, cameras, cars and others for traffic control.

The project “Delivery of motor vehicles for the purposes of border control” is worth more than 69 million leva.

The project also includes additional vehicles – minibuses, specialized transport for service dogs, etc., which will increase the mobility of the border patrols and their quick response in protecting Bulgaria’s border, as an EU external border, the ministry said.

(Photos: Interior Ministry)

Please support The Sofia Globe’s independent journalism by becoming a subscriber to our page on Patreon: