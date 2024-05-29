Visits by non-residents to Bulgaria up 1.1% in April 2024

In April 2024, the number of visits by non-residents to Bulgaria was 1.1 per cent higher than in April 2023, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on May 29.

The number of visits was 793 260, of which 269 526 were for holidays.

The figure for holidays and recreation was 2.3 per cent higher than in April 2023, the NSI said.

In previous reports, the NSI said that visits to Bulgaria by non-residents in December 2023 were 3.1 per cent up on an annual basis, in January 2024 up by 4.1 per cent, in February 2024 by 15.6 per cent and in March 2024 by 7.2 per cent.

As The Sofia Globe reported, warm weather in Bulgaria in early April 2024 saw just one mountain resort, Bansko, still open.

In April 2024, visits by citizens of other EU countries accounted for 48.7 per cent of the total, the largest number from Romania, 170 415.

Visits by non-residents in the category “Other European countries” accounted for 41.5 per cent of all visits to Bulgaria.

The highest registered number of visits was from Türkiye, 168 569, the NSI said.

(Photo: Lance Nelson of Bansko App)

