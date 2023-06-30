Eurostat: Unemployment in Bulgaria in May 2023 was 3.9%

Unemployment in Bulgaria in May 2023 was 3.9 per cent, unchanged from April and down from 4.5 per cent in May 2022, European Union statistics agency Eurostat said on June 30, citing seasonally-adjusted figures.

Youth unemployment in Bulgaria in May 2023 was nine per cent, down from 9.3 per cent in April and down from 11.2 per cent in May 2022, Eurostat said.

Unemployment in the EU was 5.9 per cent in May this year, down from six per cent in April and from 6.1 per cent in May 2022.

In the euro zone, unemployment was 6.5 per cent in May, unchanged from April, and down from 6.7 per cent in May 2022.

Youth unemployment in the EU was 13.9 per cent in May, up from 13.8 per cent in April and the same figure as in May 2022.

Youth unemployment in the euro zone was 13.9 per cent in May, unchanged from April and down from 14 per cent in May 2022, Eurostat said.

(Photo: Ministry of Labour and Social Policy)

