Bulgaria Air begins daily Sofia – Bourgas – Sofia flights on June 30

Bulgaria Air is beginning daily Sofia – Bourgas – Sofia flights as of June 30, the airline said in a media statement.

The flights, lasting about 50 minutes, are in the evening, with the timetable available on Bulgaria Air’s website at section Destinations.

According to the timetable, the flights will continue to be daily up to and including September 3.

Prices for a one-way trip to Bourgas start from 50 eurs in economy class and the ticket includes hand luggage up to 10kg, handbag or laptop, free hot and cold drinks, water and chocolate on board, along with free 24-hour check-in before flight, Bulgaria Air said.

