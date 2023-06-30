The Sofia Globe

Bulgaria’s independent English-language news and features website.

Bulgaria 

Bulgaria Air begins daily Sofia – Bourgas – Sofia flights on June 30

The Sofia Globe staff ,

Bulgaria Air is beginning daily Sofia – Bourgas – Sofia flights as of June 30, the airline said in a media statement.

The flights, lasting about 50 minutes, are in the evening, with the timetable available on Bulgaria Air’s website at section Destinations.

According to the timetable, the flights will continue to be daily up to and including September 3.

Prices for a one-way trip to Bourgas start from 50 eurs in economy class and the ticket includes hand luggage up to 10kg, handbag or laptop, free hot and cold drinks, water and chocolate on board, along with free 24-hour check-in before flight, Bulgaria Air said.

More information about all additional services offered can be found HERE.

The Sofia Globe staff

The Sofia Globe - the Sofia-based fully independent English-language news and features website, covering Bulgaria, the Balkans and the EU. Sign up to subscribe to sofiaglobe.com's daily bulletin through the form on our homepage. https://www.patreon.com/user?u=32709292

You May Also Like

Bulgaria giving $50 000 funding to UNESCO project to aid children of Syrian refugees

The Sofia Globe staff

Bulgarian Medical Association: Measures against Covid-19 should not be eased before the holidays

The Sofia Globe staff

Bulgaria grants 100 000 euro for humanitarian aid for Syrian refugees

The Sofia Globe staff