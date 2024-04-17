FDI in Bulgaria in January-February 2024 was 260.2M euro

Foreign direct investment in Bulgaria in the first two months of the year stood at 260.2 million euro, the equivalent of 0.3 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP), statistics from the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) showed on April 17.

In the same period of 2023, FDI was 757.2 million euro, but the BNB originally reported 398.5 million euro, which was revised upward later.

Investment in equity, including in the real estate sector, was 16.6 million euro (compared to 61.4 million euro in January-February 2023) and the BNB figures showed 270.8 million euro in re-invested earnings (compared to 758.3 million euro for the first two months of last year.)

Net receipts from real estate investments by foreign companies totalled an inflow of 0.04 million euro, compared to 3.2 million euro recorded in January-February 2023.

The central bank data showed 27.2 million euro in investment outflows as debt instruments, recorded as the change in the net liabilities of Bulgarian companies towards their foreign investor owners, compared to an outflow of 62.5 million euro in the first two months of 2023. Such financial flows include financial loans, suppliers’ credits and debt securities, BNB said.

By country, the largest direct investment in Bulgaria in January-February 2024 came from Italy (78 million euro), Netherlands (67.7 million euro) and Greece (41.1 million euro). Notable net outflows were recorded towards Israel (-28.3 million euro) and Austria (-2.4 million euro).

According to preliminary figures, Bulgarian investment abroad increased by 19.1 million euro in January-February, compared to 135.9 million euro in the same two months of last year, BNB said.

(Photo: Miroslav Sárička/sxc.hu)

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Comments

comments