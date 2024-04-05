Eurostat: Bulgaria had highest increase in prices of meat in EU in February y/y

In February 2024, most European Union countries reported an increase in prices for meat, compared with February 2023, EU statistics agency Eurostat said on April 5.

The highest increase was recorded in Bulgaria (+8.2 per cent), followed by Romania (+7.7 per cent) and Croatia (+7.1 per cent).

In contrast, three countries recorded a decrease in the prices for meat: Czechia (-5.1 per cent), Finland (-2.2 per cent) and Denmark (-0.6 per cent)

In February 2024, the price of meat in the EU was 3.3 per cent higher than in February 2023.

Pork meat recorded the highest increase at 5.7 per cent, ahead of lamb and goat (+4.5 per cent) and beef and veal (+3 per cent). Poultry, in contrast, registered a decrease of 1.6 per cent compared with February 2023.

Over the past three years, the annual inflation rates for meat were the highest between April 2022 and March 2023, with annual rates of change above 10 per cent, Eurostat said.

The highest rate was registered in February 2023 when the price was 17.3 per cent higher than in February 2022.

The annual increase in the prices of beef, veal, lamb and goat remained below 15 per cent during the past 3 years. The price of poultry (+24.4 per cent in November 2022) and pork (+18.8 per cent in February 2023) registered higher fluctuations.

(Photo: Mario Carangi/ freeimages.com)

Please support The Sofia Globe’s independent journalism by becoming a subscriber to our page on Patreon: