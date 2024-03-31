The Sofia Globe

Bulgaria to test early warning system on April 1

The Sofia Globe staff

Testing of Bulgaria’s national disaster and air hazard early warning system will take place on April 1 at 11am.

The testing involves broadcasting of siren alerts and voice messages.

According to the Interior Ministry, the aim of the tests is to check the technical condition of the system, to train staff, and to train the population to recognize the signals.

Customarily, Bulgaria’s early warning system is tested twice a year, on April 1 and October 1.

(Photo: Interior Ministry press centre)

