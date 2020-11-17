Covid-19 in Bulgaria: From ostracism to absurdities

Written by on November 17, 2020 in Bulgaria - Comments Off on Covid-19 in Bulgaria: From ostracism to absurdities

It is a truism that a crisis such as the Covid-19 pandemic will bring out the best and the worst in people.

Some step forward to serve as volunteers. Others, such as some in the Bulgarian village of Ravnets, not only prevent a Covid-19 ward nurse from entering her own home, but also bar her grandchildren from attending school.

The rest of this article is exclusively available to supporters of The Sofia Globe’s Patreon page. If you have not yet become a patron, it costs three euro a month, or the equivalent in other currencies, to do so. Please click on the “Become a patron” button below.

Become a Patron!

About the Author

Clive Leviev-Sawyer is the Publisher and Editor-in-Chief of The Sofia Globe. He is the author of the book Bulgaria: Politics and Protests in the 21st Century (Riva Publishers, 2015), and co-author of the book Bulgarian Jews: Living History (The Organization of the Jews in Bulgaria 'Shalom', 2018). He is also the author of Power: A Political Novel, available via amazon.com, and has translated books and numerous texts from Bulgarian into English.