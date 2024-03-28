Austrian Airlines flight crew strike cancels flights between Sofia and Vienna

A strike by Austrian Airlines flight staff has resulted in the cancellation of several flights between Vienna and Bulgaria’s capital city, Sofia Airport said on its website.

The cancelled flights are:

March 28

OS795 arriving from Vienna at 11.50am

OS796 departing for Vienna at 12.35pm

OS797 arriving from Vienna at 6pm

OS798 departing for Vienna at 6.45pm

OS799 arriving from Vienna at 11.55pm

March 29

OS800 departing for Vienna at 5.40am

OS795 arriving from Vienna at 11.50am

OS796 departing for Vienna at 12.35pm.

Vienna Airport said on its website: “Due to announced strike measures, there will be disruptions to Austrian Airlines flight connections from Thursday, 28 March 2024, 00:00 a.m. until Friday, 29 March 2024, 12:00 p.m. We recommend that all passengers check the status of their flight with the airline. Information on arrivals and departures can be found at https://www.viennaairport.com/en/passengers/arrival__departure.”

Austrian Airlines said that all passengers will be rebooked on the next available flight.

“Guests can choose to reject a flight change, cancel their flight, and request a refund. Since the weekend, it has also been possible to independently rebook or cancel flights to flights operated by airlines within the Lufthansa Group for free on our website,” Austrian Airlines said.

“If a flight is cancelled by Austrian and the guest cannot be rebooked, we will refund the entire amount to our guests.”

More information at Austrian Airlines website

(Photo: Sofia Airport)

