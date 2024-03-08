Bulgaria’s European Parliament elections: Five groups would win seats – poll

If Bulgaria’s European Parliament elections – scheduled for June 9 2024 – were held now, five groups would win seats, according to a poll by the Market Links agency, the results of which were released on March 8.

Similarly, the five groups would win seats in Bulgaria’s Parliament were National Assembly elections held now.

Among those who would vote in European Parliament elections, 22.9 per cent would vote for GERB-UDF, 19.7 per cent for We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria, 12.1 per cent for the Movement for Rights and Freedoms, 11.7 per cent for Vuzrazhdane and 8.4 per cent for the Bulgarian Socialist Party.

The 2024 regular elections of members of the European Parliament are being held in all 27 member states of the bloc from June 6 to 9.

In National Assembly elections, 23.6 per cent would vote for GERB-UDF, 17.9 per cent for WCC-DB, 12.7 per cent for the MRF, 9.1 per cent for Vuzrazhdane and 7.4 per cent for the BSP. Populist ITN, currently Parliament’s smallest group, fell below the four per cent threshold for a share of seats, at 3.3 per cent.

While in the previous European Parliament elections in Bulgaria in 2019, voter turnout was about 33 per cent, less than two million people would go to the polls now, Market Links’s Dobromir Zhivkov told bTV.

The poll was financed and carried out jointly by Market Links and bTV, and was done from February 24 to March 3 among 1058 people over 18 years of age, using the methods of direct personal interviews and online polling.

