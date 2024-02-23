EU adopts new package of sanctions against Russia, including on sanctions-busting firms in China and India

The Council of the European Union adopted on February 23 – in view of the second year mark of the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine – a 13th package of restrictive measures against Putin’s regime, those who are responsible for perpetuating his illegal, unprovoked and unjustified war of aggression and those who are significantly supporting it, a statement by the Council of the EU said.

This follows a deal on February 21 among EU member states’s permanent representatives to the EU on the new package of sanctions.

The Council decided to impose restrictive measures on an additional 106 individuals and 88 entities responsible for actions undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine.

The new listings agreed on February 23 target primarily the military and defence sectors and associated individuals, including those involved in North Korea’s armament supply to Russia, as well as members of the judiciary, local politicians and people responsible for the illegal deportation and military re-education of Ukrainian children.

Altogether, EU restrictive measures in respect of actions undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine now apply to over 2000 individuals and entities altogether, the statement said.

Those designated are subject to an asset freeze and EU citizens and companies are forbidden from making funds available to them. Natural persons are additionally subject to a travel ban, which prevents them from entering or transiting through EU territories.

The Council added 27 new entities to the list of those directly supporting Russia’s military and industrial complex in its war of aggression against Ukraine. They will be subject to tighter export restrictions concerning dual use goods and technologies, as well as goods and technology which might contribute to the technological enhancement of Russia’s defence and security sector.

Some of these entities are located in third countries (India, Sri Lanka, China, Serbia, Kazakhstan, Thailand, and Türkiye) and have been involved in the circumvention of trade restrictions, others are Russian entities involved in the development, production and supply of electronic components for Russia’s military and industrial complex.

Furthermore, today’s decision expands the list of restricted items that could contribute to the technological enhancement of Russia’s defence and security sector by adding components for the development and production of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV).

Lastly, the EU introduced further restrictions on exports of goods which contribute in particular to the enhancement of Russian industrial capabilities, such as electrical transformers.

The February 23 decision adds the United Kingdom to a list of partner countries which apply a set of restrictive measures on imports of iron and steel from Russia, and a set of import control measures that are substantially equivalent to those of the EU.

(Photo: EC Audiovisual Service/ Lukasz Kobus)

Please support The Sofia Globe’s independent journalism by becoming a subscriber to our page on Patreon:

Become a Patron!