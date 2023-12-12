Bulgaria’s exports in January – October 2023 down 6%, imports down 10.5% y/y

In January – October 2023, the total value of all the goods exported from Bulgaria amounted to 73 001.3 million leva, six per cent less than in January – October 2022, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on December 12.

In October 2023, the total exports of goods added up to 7480.0 million leva, a decrease of 9.8 per cent compared with October 2022, the NSI said.

The total value of all goods imported into Bulgaria in January – October 2023 was 80 440.5 million leva (at CIF prices), 10.5 per cent less than in January – October 2022.

In October 2023, the total imports of goods decreased by 12.1 per cent compared with October 2022, adding up to 8637.1 million leva.

Bulgaria’s total foreign trade balance (exports FOB – imports CIF) was negative in the period January – October 2023, amounting to 7439.2 million leva.

In October 2023, the total foreign trade balance (exports FOB – imports CIF) was also negative, adding up to 1157.1 million leva, the NSI said.

(Photo: Kgbo)

Please support The Sofia Globe’s independent journalism by becoming a subscriber to our page on Patreon: