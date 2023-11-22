Bulgaria’s Parliament rejects second motion of no confidence in Denkov government

Bulgaria’s Parliament voted 155 to 71 on November 22 to reject a motion of no confidence in Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov’s government, tabled on the grounds on what the motion’s sponsors called the government’s “inability to guarantee national security and the country’s defence”.

This was the second motion of no confidence in the Denkov government, which took office in June 2023.

The first, tabled on the grounds of energy policy, was defeated in a vote on October 13.

The second motion was tabled on November 8 by MPs pro-Kremlin minority party Vuzrazhdane, the Bulgarian Socialist Party and populist ITN, Parliament’s smallest group.

The vote on the motion had been scheduled for last week, but voting was delayed by a series of procedural hiccoughs and by GERB-UDF and the Movement for Rights and Freedoms denying the House a quorum.

The November 22 defeat of the motion followed a deal between GERB-UDF and the MRF, on the one side, and We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria, on the other, to keep the government in place.

(Photo: parliament.bg)

