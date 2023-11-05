Bulgaria’s PM Denkov to visit Israel

Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov is to visit Israel on November 6, saying on the eve of his departure that the danger of terrorist attacks by Hamas has to be reduced, while a humanitarian crisis must be avoided.

During his visit to the State of Israel, Denkov – who will be accompanied by Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Maria Gabriel – will hold talks with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu.

Speaking to reporters on November 5, Denkov said: “Tensions are very high there. Everyone understands that if the conflict escalates, it could have huge consequences around the world.

“That is why it is very important to find the right balance – to free the hostages, to reduce the danger of terrorist attacks by Hamas, because you see that they have no inhibitions, and on the other hand, not to cause a humanitarian crisis. The point of view of the Israeli side should be heard, and on the other side, there should be humanitarian support,” he said.

Asked whether Israel had requested military assistance from Bulgaria, Denkov said that there were no such talks at all.

On November 4, the Foreign Ministry quoted Gabriel as saying that a total of 30 of the 36 Bulgarian citizens and their family members who were successfully evacuated with the first possible group from the Gaza Strip to Egypt were now in Bulgaria.

In accordance with their own wishes, six had stayed in Cairo with their relatives, she said.

A family of three arrived first on a civil flight from Cairo to Sofia via Athens on November 3.

On November 4, the rest of the Bulgarian citizens and their family members successfully landed in two groups – 18 people on a flight from Rome and nine on a flight from Istanbul, the Foreign Ministry said.

(Photo: government.bg)

Please support The Sofia Globe’s independent journalism by becoming a subscriber to our page on Patreon:

Become a Patron!