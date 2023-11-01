Bulgaria’s Rhodope narrow-gauge railway adds carriages for bikes, ski equipment

Two new carriages for transporting bicycles and ski equipment will be added on weekends every Saturday and Sunday from November 4 to the Rhodope trains on the Septemvri – Dobrinishte – Septemvri narrow-gauge railway line, Bulgarian state railways BDZ said.

“In this way, the national railway carrier will respond to the demand for this type of service given the mountainous tourist profile of the railway line from Septemvri to Dobrinishte,” BDZ said.

The carriages are converted postal vans that have been built with special lockable racks for bicycles and ski equipment.

Within the next year it is expected that a railway carriage will be completed and adapted for the transport of people with reduced mobility, BDZ said.

The special carriages will also be able to be connected to all trains on the narrow-gauge route after the carriage of a minimum of four bicycles or ski equipment has been requested in advance and no later than seven days before the date of travel.

Requests are accepted at e-mail: [email protected] or at the ticket offices in the stations in the country. The price for transporting one bicycle is two leva, which is paid at the ticket offices when purchasing tickets, BDZ said.

(Photos: BDZ)

