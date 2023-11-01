Bulgarian, US air forces to hold joint exercise over Bulgaria

The Bulgarian Air Force and the US Air Force will take part on November 2 in a joint exercise within the framework of Nato’s increased vigilance activities, Bulgaria’s Defence Ministry said.

During the joint exercise, MiG-29 fighters from the Graf Ignatievo Air Base will perform tasks of escorting allied military aircraft and providing cover and safe airspace for the operation of forces and assets of Bomber Task Force 24-1, the ministry said.



Bomber Task Force missions are routine operations around the world that demonstrate the US commitment to collective defence by engaging in joint operations and exercises with partners and allies, the statement said.



The joint exercise will provide an opportunity to upgrade the training of Bulgarian pilots and confirm the readiness of the Bulgarian Air Force to counter any military threats and contribute to guaranteeing security and stability in the region within the framework of Nato’s collective defence, it said.

(Photo: US Air Force)

