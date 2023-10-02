The Sofia Globe

Eurostat: Unemployment in Bulgaria in August 2023 was 4.5%

The Sofia Globe staff

Unemployment in Bulgaria in August 2023 was 4.5 per cent, unchanged from 4.5 per cent in July 2023 and up from 4.1 per cent in August 2022, European Union statistics agency Eurostat said on October 2, citing seasonally-adjusted figures.

Across the EU, unemployment in August 2023 was 5.9 per cent, down from six per cent in July and down from 6.1 per in August 2022, Eurostat said.

In the euro zone, unemployment in August was 6.4 per cent, down from 6.5 per cent in July and down from 6.7 per cent in August last year.

In Bulgaria, youth unemployment in August this year was 11.8 per cent, down from 12 per cent in July and higher than the 10.5 per cent recorded in August 2022.

EU average youth unemployment in August was 14 per cent, unchanged from July and down from 14.9 per cent in August last year.

In the euro zone, youth unemployment in August was 13.8 per cent, down from 13.9 per cent in July and down from 15 per cent in August 2022, Eurostat said.

(Photo: Odan Jaeger)

