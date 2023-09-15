EC authorises second adapted vaccine against Covid-19 for EU countries’ autumn vaccination campaigns

The European Commission (EC) has authorised the Spikevax XBB.1.5-adapted Covid-19 vaccine, developed by Moderna, the EC said on September 15.

This is another important step in the fight against the disease, the EC said. It is the third adaptation of this vaccine to respond to new Covid-19 variants, the statement said.

Stella Kyriakides, European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, said: “With Covid-19 and seasonal influenza co-circulating this autumn and winter, vaccination remains our most effective tool against both viruses.

“I encourage those concerned, especially those aged 60 years and above, persons with weakened immune systems and underlying health conditions, to get their booster dose with the latest updated vaccines targeting the variants that are currently spreading as soon as possible. We all need to continue being vigilant and help protect each other,” Kyriakides said.

The statement said that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) carried out a stringent evaluation of the vaccine under the accelerated assessment mechanism.

Following this evaluation, the EC authorised the adapted vaccine under an expedited procedure so that member states can prepare in time for their autumn-winter vaccination campaigns.

(Photo: Bulgaria’s Health Ministry)

