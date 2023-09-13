Bulgarian government approves memorandum between defence ministries of Bulgaria, Ukraine

A Memorandum of Intent between the Ministry of Defence of Bulgaria and the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine was approved on September 13 by Bulgaria’s Cabinet, the government information service said.

It is to be signed by Bulgarian Defence Minister Todor Tagarev.

The statement said that the memorandum outlines a wide range of areas for bilateral cooperation in the field of defence – scientific and technological cooperation, development of military education and science, exchange of experience in the preparation and use of the armed forces, development of communication, information, navigation and sensor systems, military medicine and other areas of mutual interest.

“The signing of the memorandum will be a sign of the readiness of the Bulgarian side to strengthen cooperation for the development of Ukraine’s capabilities to protect and strengthen its resilience and to increase its interoperability with Nato,” the statement said.

It said that the document is in accordance with the declaration in support of Ukraine’s membership of Nato adopted by the 49th National Assembly on July 6 2023.

The signing of the agreement does not create legal obligations for the parties and does not imply the expenditure of additional funds from the state budget, the statement said.

(Photo: Clive Leviev-Sawyer)

