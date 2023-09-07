Recovery underway after floods on Bulgaria’s coast that left four dead

The situation on Bulgaria’s flood-hit southern Black Sea coast is normalising, according to a government media statement on September 7.

Torrential, continuous rain on September 5 left four people dead and caused widespread destruction, including of several road bridges in the area.

The government statement said that with the help of the teams from Interior Ministry, tourists were being transport from the area.

An assessment of the most urgent road infrastructure repairs that need to be made is underway and funds will be provided by the Road Infrastructure Agency as soon as possible, Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov said after speaking to Tsarevo mayor Georgi Lapchev.

The statement said that according to the Interior Ministry, as at 7.30am on September 7, there were no reports of people in distress and no new reports of fatalities.

Social workers have already inspected damaged properties in some of the affected settlements – in the village of Kosti, the village of Lozenets and Tsarevo.

The first applications for a one-time grant of up to 1512 leva have been accepted. This will be paid by the end of the month, the statement said.

On September 7, social workers were continuing to inspect the damaged properties in Ahtopol and Varvara.

A controlled release of water was being carried out at the Hadji Yane and Poturnashki dams.

According to officials of the State Agency for Metrological and Technical Supervision, there is no danger of a new overflow through the walls.

Drainage of affected hotel garages and basements was to continue, the statement said.

The installation of the metal bridge on the Tsarevo-Ahtopol road should begin on September 7, after the destroyed one is dismantled, the statement said. Work was underway to restore the bridge in Tsarevo.

The water supply in Rezovo was expected to be restored by noon, after the pump has been replaced.

Department of Defence teams are assisting with technical and engineering expertise in infrastructure damage analysis.

The army is ready to provide support with military personnel and all-terrain vehicles at any time, if the crisis headquarters of the municipality deems it necessary.

Tsarevo mayor Lapchev said: “I will personally report to the Prime Minister what the damage is, because the state should know what it should help our municipality with.

“The damage is huge, but we are slowly starting to recover. In 24 hours, we managed to return the normal rhythm of life in Tsarevo municipality , there are no cut-off villages, all approaches are secured, there is accessibility to every single village, the energy supply has been restored, the water supply has also been restored with the remark that even today the water should not be used for drinking needs,” Lapchev said.

Authorities said that the water in Tsarevo was not suitable for drinking, and also called on people not to enter the sea water because of pollution after the disaster.

The Bulgarian Red Cross said on September 6 that in connection with the critical situation in the territory of the Bourgas district as a result of the heavy rains and after a request made by district governor Plamen Yanev, the Bulgarian Red Cross provided 800 family food packages containing 10kg of essential products, being distributed to the most the needy.



If necessary, the organisation will also provide 100 sleeping sets from its disaster reserve – camping bed, mattress, pillow, duvet and sheets. Ten tons of mineral water from donors have also been provided, which would be delivered on site, the statement said.



(Photo: government.bg)

Please support The Sofia Globe’s independent journalism by becoming a subscriber to our page on Patreon:

Become a Patron!