Plovdiv Jazz Summer 2023 at Orfey Summer Theatre and village of Markovo

Plovdiv Jazz Summer 2023 is on at the city’s Ofrey Summer Theatre from August 4 to 6, with a second phase in the nearby village of Markovo on August 25 and 26.

As announced by organisers Blue M, the programme is:

August 4, 9pm: Ivo “Ibryama” Papazov and the Trakiya Orchestra.

Tickets available from Eventim outlets and online.

August 5, pm: Seven Steps to the Mystery: Antoni Donchev Jazz Quartet with the Eva Quartet (Gergana Dimitrova, Sofia Yaneva, Evelina Spasova, Daniela Stoichkova). With the special participation of Pantelis Stoikos (Greece).



Tickets available from Eventim outlets and online.

August 6, 9pm: The Destino Tango Trio: Ludmil Angelov, Bulgaria; Cristina Vilallonga, Spain; Victor Villena, Argentina.



Tickets available from Eventime outlets and online.



For the festival concerts in Plovdiv, Grand Pass tickets are available.



The programme for August 25 and 26 in the village of Markovo:

August 25, 7.30pm, Markovo Village Square, 65 Zahari Stoyanov Street: The Postcard Quintet – Nedelcho Ninov, Ralitsa Toneva, Vilizar Gichev, Hristo Minchev, Teodor Toshkov.



August 25, 9pm: Markovo Village Square, 63 Zahari Stoyanov Street:

Hilda Kazasyan – “Let’s listen to cinema”. With Hristo Yotsov, Zhivko Petrov, Dimitar Karamfilov, Mikhail Yosifov. Special guests: Teodosiy Spasov and Vasil Petrov.

Admission is free for the concerts on August 25.

August 26, 9pm: 60 Panorama Street, Markovo village:

Miroslava Katsarova Trio – “Bluetronic”. Garden chamber concert with the participation of Miroslav Turiyski and Mladen Dimitrov.

Details of tickets from Eventim pending.