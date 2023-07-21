Europe’s heatwave: Bulgaria faces weather warnings for July 22

As Europe and much of the northern hemisphere continue to endure a prolonged heatwave, Bulgarian weather forecasters have issued their latest advisory, with 10 districts out of the country’s 28 subject to the Code Orange warning of dangerous weather for July 22.

The 10 districts subject to the Code Orange warning for Saturday, because of high temperatures, are Blagoevgrad, Pazardzhik, Plovdiv, Stara Zagora, Haskovo, Yambol, Sliven, Veliko Turnovo, Rousse and Silistra.

According to weather forecasters, a maximum temperature of 40 degrees Celsius is forecast for Saturday for the cities of Plovdiv, Yambol, Sandanski and Rousse.

Silistra is set for 39 degrees, Blagoevgrad, Veliko Turnovo and Kurdzhali 38 degrees and capital city Sofia 35 degrees.

Eighteen districts in Bulgaria are subject to the lesser Code Yellow warning of potentially dangerous weather, also because of high temperatures, for July 22.

At Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast, Varna is set for a maximum high of 33 degrees on Saturday and 34 degrees on Sunday, with rain possible on the second day of the weekend.

Bourgas is set for a high of 33 degrees on Saturday and 37 degrees on Sunday, with storms possible on both days.

(Photo: Nate Brelsford/sxc.hu)

Please support The Sofia Globe’s independent journalism by becoming a subscriber to our page on Patreon:

Become a Patron!