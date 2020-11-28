Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 151 more deaths, active cases rise to 89 535

Share this: Facebook

A total of 151 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 3680, according to the national information system’s daily report on November 28.

The number of active cases in Bulgaria rose in the past day by 1311 to a total of 89 535.

There are 6647 patients in hospital, eight fewer than the previous day. A total of 436 are in intensive care, six more than the day before.

One hundred and ninety-nine medical personnel in Bulgaria tested positive in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to date to 5695.

Bulgaria’s national information system said that 1865 people had recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to date to 46 740.

Of 9179 PCR tests done in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours, 3327 proved positive – the equivalent of 36.2 per cent, a percentage lower than in the past several days.

Of the newly-confirmed cases, 754 were in the city of Sofia, 322 in the district of Plovdiv and 266 in the district of Varna.

By district, the other newly-confirmed cases were Blagoevgrad 126, Bourgas 175, Veliko Turnovo 93, Vidin 39, Vratsa 82, Gabrovo 93, Dobrich 49, Kurdzhali nine, Kyustendil 62, Lovech 53, Montana 30, Pazardzhik 75, Pernik 66, Pleven 86, Razgrad 26, Rousse 126, Silistra 36, Sofia district 84, Stara Zagora 248, Turgovishte 17, Haskovo 94, Shoumen 58 and Yambol 111, according to the national information system.

