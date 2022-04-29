NSI: Bulgaria’s mortality rate is highest in EU

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s crude mortality rate – the number of people who die per 1000 population – in 2021 was 21.7‰, the highest among the EU member states, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on April 29.

The mortality rate for the EU-27 in 2020 was 11.6‰, the NSI said.

There were 148 995 deaths in Bulgaria in 2021, an increase of 19.4 per cent compared with 2020, it said in its annual demographics report.

The NSI said that premature mortality – the share of deaths of persons below 65 years of age of the total number of deaths – in 2021 was 20.3 per cent, down from 20.5 per cent in 2020.

There are considerable differences in the premature mortality indicator between the male and female population, the institute said.

Of the females who died in 2021, a total of 13.9 per cent were younger than 65, while among males, the figure was 26.2 per cent.

The NSI said that in 2021, a total of 326 children had died before reaching one year of age.

Bulgaria’s infant mortality rate – the number of children who die up to one year of age per 1000 live born – was 5.6‰. The infant mortality rate was 14.4‰ in 2001 and 5.1‰ in 2020.

Life expectancy for Bulgaria, calculated for the period 2019 – 2021, was 73.6 years, the NSI said.

Compared with the 2018 – 2020 period, it decreased by one year.

The life expectancy of Bulgaria’s male population was 70.1 years, while female life expectancy was 7.3 years higher, at 77.4 years, the NSI said.

(Photo, of the main entrance to Sofia Central Cemetery: Edal Anton Lefterov)

