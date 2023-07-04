Stoltenberg’s term as head of Nato extended by a year

Nato Allies agreed on July 4 to extend the mandate of Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg by a further year, until October 2024, the Alliance said in a statement.

The decision will be endorsed by Nato Heads of State and Government at the Vilnius Summit, being held on July 11 and 12.

Allies thanked the Secretary General for his leadership and commitment, which has been critical to preserving transatlantic unity in the face of unprecedented security challenges.

Stoltenberg said: “I am honoured by the decision of Nato Allies to extend my term as Secretary General. The transatlantic bond between Europe and North America has ensured our freedom and security for nearly seventy-five years, and in a more dangerous world, our great Alliance is more important than ever.”

Stoltenberg, a former Prime Minister of Norway and former UN Special Envoy on Climate Change, became Nato Secretary General in October 2014.

