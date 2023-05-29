Exhibition ‘Needles in a Haystack’ at Bulgaria’s National Art Gallery

An exhibition entitled “Needles in a Haystack” opens at the National Art Gallery – The Palace in Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia on May 30 and continues until July 16 2023.

Organised by the Bulgarian Fund for Women (BFW) in partnership with the National Gallery, the exhibition presents the results from the BFW’s open call for the Fund for art projects by women artists in 2022.

The artists whose work is being exhibited include Boryana Petkova and Iskra Blagoeva, Boryana Rossa, Katya Dimova, Krasimira Butseva, Monika Popova, nada ree, Natalia Jordanova, Neda Milanova, Oksana Kazmina, Rayna Teneva, Sophia Grancharova and Zelikha Shoja.

The exhibition is curated by Svetlana Kuyumdzhieva.

The women artists and their concepts were chosen from among more than 200 candidates in the competition.

“Invited to respond to the state of emergency, challenges, and urgency in this day and age, the women artists react with varied intensity, character, style, and a great amount of sincerity. Contrasts and similarities between them, in the choice of media, their candor, turning towards their inner selves, and sharing personal stories, experiences, and memories all create a common environment of empathy and reciprocation,” the organisers said.

“What inevitably connects them as women authors is exposing stereotypes about women’s social role and position. They are also connected by the needle as a tool chosen by most of them, but also as a byword for that patriarchal image of the woman holding her needlework. An image rooted in the consciousness of generations on end, which all these women defy.”

The gallery’s opening hours are from 10am to 6pm, Tuesday to Sunday.

More information: www.nationalgallery.bg