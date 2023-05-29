Bulgarian, EU leaders congratulate Türkiye’s Erdoğan on election victory

Bulgarian head of state President Roumen Radev has congratulated Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on his re-election as President of Türkiye.

Deutsche Welle reported that Erdoğan beat his rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu after reaping 52.14 per cent of the votes, Election Board (YSK) head Ahmet Yener said on Sunday.

The Bulgarian President’s office said that Radev expressed confidence that the bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Bulgaria and Türkiye, which had been developing excellently recently, would continue to be further developed during the new term of Erdoğan and would be a factor in strengthening good-neighbourliness, trust, security and cooperation in the region of South Eastern Europe.

Radev highlighted the common efforts of Bulgaria and Türkiye in the field of energy security, connectivity, economic and trade cooperation and migration issues as factors for overcoming challenges and in the interest of the progress of both peoples and the region.

GERB-UDF coalition leader Boiko Borissov said in a message on Twitter congratulating Erdoğan: “The people of Türkiye voted for the best future of their country and our region. Our friendship and fruitful cooperation will continue to strengthen and foster prosperity and stability”.

In a joint statement, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Olivér Várhelyi said that the EU welcomed the holding of the second round of presidential elections in Türkiye on May 28 with a high rate of participation by the Turkish people exercising their democratic rights to vote.

“We look forward to the final findings and recommendations of the OSCE/CoE international election observation mission,” the joint statement said.

“We congratulate President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on his re-election,” it said.

The statement said that the EU has a strategic interest in continuing a cooperative and mutually beneficial relationship with Türkiye and all its people, as well as in a stable and secure environment in the Eastern Mediterranean.

“The EU is ready to engage with Türkiye in order to advance towards a constructive relationship for our shared prosperity and stability on the basis of commitments to human rights, rule of law, international law and regional stability, for the benefit of all our citizens,” Borrell and Várhelyi said.

