Bulgaria’s capital set for Sofia Eurovision Party

The Sofia Eurovision Party will be held for the second year in a row in Sofia on May 9, 11 and 13 2023 at The Steps, according to a media statement.

Part of the proceeds from the event will be donated to three Ukrainian charitable organisations – Mati Ukraine, Insight and United24.

The programme of the event includes themed music nights where Eurovision fans will be able to follow live the two semi-finals and the grand final of Eurovision 2023, as well as a club after party with hits from the contest and a special concert after the final on May 13, which will include Eurovision stars, Bulgarian and Ukrainian performers.



The Steps is the organiser of the event along with the production company Entiendo, behind Bulgaria’s biggest Eurovision successes.

The Sofia Eurovision Party 2023 is held with the support of the British embassy in Bulgaria and the British Council.

Ukraine won the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest, but this year’s Eurovision is being held in the British city of Liverpool.

The statement quoted British ambassador Rob Dixon as saying: “Eurovision 2023 will be an extraordinary celebration of Ukrainian culture and a demonstration of European solidarity. This year’s theme, United by Music, reflects the incredible power of music to bring communities together. Over the past year, the Ukrainian people have demonstrated their strength again and again. The 2022 winning song ‘Stefania’ is a powerful symbol of that resilience.”



“The diversity of cultural identities in Europe has always been at the heart of Eurovision. The United Kingdom has the honor of hosting this year’s Eurovision Song Contest on behalf of Ukraine. We are also happy to support the Sofia Eurovision Party, which will bring people together to celebrate Eurovision and show our solidarity with Ukraine,” Dixon said.

On May 9 and 11 at 10pm, The Steps will broadcast the two semi-finals of Eurovision 2023 live. Doors open an hour early with free entry but with a suggested donation to the causes supporting Ukraine – Mati Ukraine, Insight and United24.

On May 13, the organisers of the Sofia Eurovision Party have prepared a live viewing of the Eurovision 2023 Grand Final and an after party with artists from the contest.

Doors open at 9.30pm and the show starts at 10pm. Tickets for the event on May 13 can be purchased on the spot at The Steps at 12 Bratya Miladinovi Street at a price of 25 leva or can be reserved by calling 0889 882 050.

(Photo of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest stage: Provided)

