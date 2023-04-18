European Parliament approves visa liberalisation with Kosovo

Members of the European Parliament voted on April 18 to endorse the agreement on short-stay visa freedom with Kosovo.

European Union interior ministers agreed at a meeting on March 9 that holders of Kosovo passports should be allowed to travel to the EU without a visa for a period of stay of 90 days in any 180-day period.

After the law has entered into force, the entire Western Balkans region will have a similar visa framework for the Schengen area, the European Parliament said in a statement.

The visa exemption will enter into force once the European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS) is in place and in any case by 2024, the statement said.

On April 19, the act will be signed into law in Strasbourg by European Parliament President Roberta Metsola and the Swedish Presidency of the Council of the EU.

