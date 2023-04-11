Bulgaria’s exports in first two months of 2023 up 13.9% y/y

In January – February 2023, the total value of all goods exported from Bulgaria added up to 14.8 billion leva, 13.9 per cent more than in the first two months of 2022, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on April 11.

In February, total exports of goods added up to 7.2 billion leva, an increase of 7.2 per cent compared with February 2022.

The total value of all the goods imported into Bulgaria in January – February 2023 amounted to 16.5 billion leva (at CIF prices), 7.2 per cent more than in the same period of 2022.

In February 2023, the total imports of goods increased by 8.1 per cent compared with February 2022, adding up to 8.3 billion leva.

Bulgaria’s total foreign trade balance (exports FOB – imports CIF) was negative in January – February 2023, amounting to 1.7 billion leva.

In February 2023, the total foreign trade balance (exports FOB – import CIF) was also negative, adding up to 1.13 billion leva, the NSI said.

