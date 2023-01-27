EC opens new infringement case against Bulgaria on consumer protection

The European Commission said on January 27 that it opened a new infringement case against Bulgaria for its failure to notify national measures transposing consumer protection rules.

Bulgaria and 23 other EU member states failed to communicate their efforts in implementing Directive (EU) 2020/1828, the European Commission said in a statement.

Under this directive, a national “qualified entity”, such as a consumer organisation, can “seek redress, such as compensation, replacement or repair, for a group of consumers who have been harmed by an illegal commercial practice,” the EC said.

The directive entered into force in December 2020, with EU countries given two years to implement it into their respective domestic legislation. The 24 member states failed to do so before the December 25 2022 deadline, the Commission said.

The letters of formal notice sent to Bulgaria and the other 23 EU member states are the first stage in the EU infringement proceedings.

The countries have two months to reply to the letters of formal notice and complete their transposition, or the Commission may decide to issue a reasoned opinion, the second stage in the infringement process.

(European Commission headquarters Berlaymont building. Photo: JLogan)

