Bulgaria heads to third and final bid to form government

Bulgaria’s We Continue the Change (WCC) party is to give up its mandate to seek to get a government elected.

This follows the National Assembly voting on January 6, without debate, to reject WCC’s proposed policy priorities.

WCC, which received the second mandate on January 3, repeatedly had said that should the National Assembly not accept its declaration of the policies to be pursued by a government, it would not proceed to nominate one.

Of Parliament’s seven groups, WCC and Democratic Bulgaria voted in favour of the declaration, GERB-UDF and the Movement for Rights and Freedoms voted against, and the Bulgarian Socialist Party, Vuzrazhdane and Bulgaria Ascending abstained.

WCC will return the mandate unfulfilled to President Roumen Radev on January 9.

Radev, speaking to reporters on January 6, declined to say when he would hand over the third and final mandate to seek to form a government.

The constitution gives the head of state a free choice regarding to which parliamentary group to offer the third mandate.

(Photo: parliament.bg)

