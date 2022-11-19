Sofia Airport: Traffic numbers recovering, but still below pre-pandemic levels

Traffic at Sofia Airport is slowly recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic which strongly hit the entire aviation sector, but even in October failed to reach its 2019 levels, the airport said in a media statement on November 19.

The statement said that in October, a total of 569 426 passengers passed through Sofia Airport, 4.35 per cent fewer than in October 2019.

A total of 512 268 travelled on international scheduled flights, more than six per cent less than in October 2019, while 17 632 travelled to Bulgaria’s Black Sea cities of Varna and Bourgas, a drop of close to 14 per cent.

The best performance was seen in charter passengers, which in October 2022 totalled 31 773, up almost 37 per cent compared with pre-pandemic October 2019.

Aircraft take-offs and landings in October 2022 added up to 4945, a decrease of 6.5 per cent compared with October 2019.

Postal and cargo shipments handled in October 2022 added up to 1742 tons, down more than 22 per cent compared with October 2019, the airport said.

(Photo: Sofia Airport)

