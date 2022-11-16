Bulgaria ‘extremely concerned’ after fatal missile explosions in Poland

Bulgaria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed “extreme concern” on November 16 over yesterday’s explosions on Polish territory, in which two people died.

The missile landed in the village of Przedwodow near the border with Ukraine.

Russia has denied that it was behind the strike.The BBC reported that Polish President Andrzej Duda said that there is no “conclusive evidence” as to who launched the missile, while United States President Joe Biden said that it was “unlikely” that the missile was fired from Russia.

Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement: “We are in close contact and consultation with Nato allies and EU partners, monitoring the situation closely”.

“We emphasise our full solidarity with Poland and the Polish people,” the Foreign Ministry said, expressing condolences to the families of the victims.

“We await the clarification of all facts and circumstances surrounding the incident on Polish territory.”

Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry said that it “strongly condemned the barbaric missile attacks carried out yesterday by Russia against Ukrainian cities and civilian infrastructure”.

“Russia must immediately end its military aggression against Ukraine. We express our condolences to the Ukrainian people,” the ministry said.

“At this moment of key importance is the preservation of the unity of allies and partners in Nato and in the EU and our firm support for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people in the face of continued Russian aggression.”

Opening the November 16 meeting of the caretaker government, Bulgaria’s caretaker Prime Minister Gulub Donev said that the missile explosions “requires an urgent rethinking of our next actions to preserve peace”.

Donev said that he would convene the cabinet security council “as soon as the outcome of the consultations with our Nato allies is clear.

“We must continue with efforts to restore peace and security in the region through diplomacy,” he said.

The heads of the parliamentary committees on defence and foreign policy, Hristo Gadzhev and Ekaterina Zaharieva, called a special joint meeting of the committees for the afternoon of November 16.

Caretaker foreign and defence ministers Nikolai Milkov and Dimitar Stoyanov and the heads of Military Intelligence and the State Intelligence Agency have been asked to participate in the meeting.

(Photo: Bulgaria Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

