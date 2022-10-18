October 25 partial solar eclipse to be visible from Bulgaria

Provided that skies are clear, the partial solar eclipse on October 25 2022 will be visible from Bulgaria.

As Nasa explains, during a partial solar eclipse, the Moon and Sun are not perfectly aligned, so the Moon partially, not completely, covers the Sun.

This gives the Sun a crescent shape, or makes it appear as if a “bite” has been taken out of the Sun, depending on how much of the Sun is covered by the Moon.

The timing of the October 25 partial solar eclipse will vary slightly depending which city you are in. In Sofia, it will begin at about 12.27pm, while in Plovdiv and Varna, it will begin at 12.29 pm.

In Sofia, the partial solar eclipse will be at its maximum at about 1.36pm, in Plovdiv at 1.39pm and in Varna at 1.42pm.

The partial solar eclipse, which will last about two hours and 20 minutes, will end at about 2.45pm in Sofia and at 2.54pm in Varna.

Nasa advises that it is never safe to look directly at the Sun without a safe solar filter, even if the Sun is partly or mostly obscured.

When watching a partial solar eclipse, you must wear special solar viewing or eclipse glasses throughout the entire eclipse if you want to face the Sun. Ordinary sunglasses are not safe for viewing the Sun.

(Photo: Nasa)

Please help keep The Sofia Globe’s independent journalism alive by clicking on the orange button below and signing up to become a supporter on patreon.com. Becoming a patron of The Sofia Globe costs as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies.

Become a Patron!