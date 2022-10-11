Bulgaria’s Bansko announces 2022/23 ski season lift pass prices

Bulgaria’s mountain resort of Bansko has announced the lift pass prices for the 2022/23 ski season.

An adult seasonal lift pass for Bansko is 1500 leva if you buy it on or before December 10 2022.

The official ski lift web site, banskoski.com, says: “After December 10, 2022, the prices of seasonal passes may be updated, depending on the dynamic economic situation in the country and the region.”

Seasonal lift pass for adults – 1500 leva.

Seasonal lift pass for students/high school pupils 13 – 19 years old (incl.) / retirees up to 75 years old (incl.) – 1400 leva.

Seasonal lift pass for children from seven – 12 years old (incl.) – 800 leva.



Seasonal lift pass for kids up to seven years old / retirees from 76 years old – 100 leva.

For further details, please visit banskoblog.com.

(Photo: Lance Nelson, banskoblog.com)

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!