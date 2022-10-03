Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past week, 20 deaths, 4809 new cases

The deaths of 20 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past week, bringing the country’s total official Covid-19 death toll to 37 718, according to figures posted on October 3 on the unified information portal.

A total of 4809 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Bulgaria in the past week, bringing the total to date to 1 259 948.

In the past week, the number of active cases rose by 765, from 9462 to 10 227.

As of the October 3 report, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 121.06 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, up from 101.46 a week ago.

There are 607 Covid-19 patients in hospital in Bulgaria, 123 more than a week ago.

There are 44 in intensive care, 16 more than the figure in the September 26 report.

A total of 78 medical personnel tested positive for Covid-19 in the past week, bringing the total to date to 25 841.

A total of 4 550 020 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 8018 in the past week.

The report said that 2 071 899 people had completed the vaccination cycle, including 460 in the past week.

A total of 890 096 people have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 7386 in the past week, while 78 950 have received a second booster dose, including 5351 in the past week.

(Photo: Alexandrovska Hospital)

The Sofia Globe's coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

