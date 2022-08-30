EU gives Ukraine 5.5M potassium iodide tablets against potential radiation exposure

The European Union is to donate 5.5 million potassium iodide tablets to Ukraine to offer people protection in case of exposure to high levels of radiation, the European Commission said on August 30.

The Commission said that on August 26, the EU had received a request from the Ukrainian government for potassium iodide tablets “as a preventative safety measure to increase the level of protection around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant”.

“The potassium iodide tablets would be used in limited scenarios to avoid that inhaled or swallowed radioactive iodine is absorbed by the thyroid,” the Commission said.

In response, the European Response Coordination Centre swiftly mobilised 5.5 million potassium iodide tablets via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism for Ukraine, including five million from the rescEU emergency reserves and 500 000 from Austria.

With a total financial value of more than 500 000 euro, the brunt of the assistance will be delivered to Ukraine from the rescEU reserve hosted by Germany.

European Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič said: “No nuclear power plant should ever be used as a war theatre. It is unacceptable that civilian lives are put in danger.

“All military action around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant must stop immediately,” Lenarčič said.

“The EU is pre-emptively delivering five million potassium iodide tablets to Ukraine from the rescEU strategic reserves to offer people protection in case of exposure to high levels of radiation. I want to thank Austria for donating an additional 500 000 tablets to Ukraine.

“We will continue to be on the lookout and stand ready to act, because preparedness saves lives,” he said.

(Photo: EC Audiovisual Service)

