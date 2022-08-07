2022 Perseids meteor shower peaks over Bulgaria August 12 – 13

The 2022 Perseids meteor shower will peak between August 12 and 13, but will have competition from the moon, which will be full on August 11.

On top of that, the August full moon in 2022 is a supermoon, an occurrence when the full moon coincides with the moon’s closest approach to Earth in its orbit, making the moon seem larger than usual.

Gloomier still, the current forecast says that most of Bulgaria is set for partly cloudy and possibly rainy weather on August 12 and 13.

To the extent that it will be possible in 2022, the best time to view the shower in the northern hemisphere is deep into the night and at pre-dawn hours, but brighter meteors could be seen as early as 10pm, according to Nasa.

The Perseids have been observed for at least two millennia and are made up of bits of dust and ice trailing the comet Swift-Tuttle, which orbits the sun once every 133 years, according to Nasa.

Their name derives from the fact that they appear to emanate from the constellation Perseus.

As the full moon subsides, the Perseids will begin to wane on August 21 and 22 and cease completely by September 1, Nasa said.

