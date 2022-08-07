Bulgarian Navy destroys mines found in two places on coast

The Bulgarian Navy has destroyed, in a controlled explosion, a mine found off the central beach in Tsarevo and is to destroy a corroded anti-tank mine found on Vromos beach in the Bourgas district.

The Navy responded to two reports on August 6 of objects suspected to be mines found on Bulgaria’s coast.

It said that the mine found on Vromos beach had no detonator. The mine had been removed and would be destroyed on August 9, subject to safety measures.

The statement said that an object resembling a land mine had been found a few metres into the water at the central beach in Tsarevo in the Bourgas district. After it was studied by a specialist team, the mine was destroyed.

The mine found in Vromos. Photo: Bulgarian Navy.

The Navy said that it was taking all measures to monitor the situation in the Black Sea region through a strengthened monitoring system and a system to respond to all reports of objects appearing to be mines.

On July 1, the Bulgarian Navy destroyed a sea mine that had been sighted floating 27 nautical miles east of the mouth of the Kamchiya River.

A sea mine was found in waters off Iğneada, close to the Bulgarian border, in the early hours of March 28, Turkey’s Ministry of National Defence said at the time.

In July, there were three incidents on Bulgaria’s coast involving finds of spent stage 1 booster rockets from the Russian-manufactured Pantsir missile system – one on the beach between Pomorie and Aheloy, a second off Nessebur and a third near Arapiya.

(Screenshot of the destruction of the mine at Tsarevo beach via Nova TV)

Please help keep The Sofia Globe’s independent journalism alive by clicking on the orange button below and signing up to become a supporter on patreon.com. Becoming a patron of The Sofia Globe costs as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies.

Become a Patron!