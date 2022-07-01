EC waives customs duties and VAT on import of life-saving goods for Ukrainians

The European Commission (EC) adopted on July 1 a decision enabling EU countries to temporarily waive customs duties and value-added tax – VAT – on the importation from non-EU countries of food, blankets, tents, electric generators and other life-saving equipment destined for Ukrainians affected by the war, the EC said.

This measure, which was requested by EU countries, will apply retroactively from February 24 2022, the date of Russia’s current invasion of Ukraine, and will be in place until December 31 2022.

Paolo Gentiloni, European Commissioner for Economy, said: “The war against Ukraine has caused untold suffering, but also showed the depths of EU solidarity.

“This measure will help member states to come to the aid of Ukrainians both in the EU and still in their home country, by facilitating the delivery of life-saving humanitarian goods. It is absolutely the right thing to do,” Gentiloni said.

The July 1 EC decision comes in addition to the new VAT rules adopted in April, which allow EU countries to extend this exemption to domestic supplies of goods and services, including donations, for the benefit of disaster victims.

(Photo: EC Audiovisual Service)

For The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of Russia’s war on Ukraine, please click here.

Please support The Sofia Globe by clicking on the orange button below and signing up to become a supporter on patreon.com. Becoming a patron of The Sofia Globe costs as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies.

Become a Patron!