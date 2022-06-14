Poll finds Bulgarians divided over ITN quitting government

An express poll done by the Alpha Research agency for public broadcaster Bulgarian National Television’s weekly Referendum talk show has found Bulgarians deeply divided over Slavi Trifonov’s ITN party leaving the ruling coalition.

The poll found that the largest share, 38.3 per cent, completely disagree with the move announced by Trifonov, seeing it as an attempt at extortion and at destabilisation.

Of those polled, 28.2 per cent said that they partly approve, believing that there are problems, but said that there should be a compromise to prolong the life of the government.

Alpha Research said that 32.6 per cent fully approved, saying that this government had to be put to an end.

Trifonov’s announcement had the strongest support among those who continue to support ITN, with 88 per cent for and 12 per cent against.

About 40 per cent of the voters of opposition parties GERB, the Movement for Rights and Freedoms and Vuzrazhdane believe that it is necessary to end the current government.



Supporters of the other three ruling parties oppose disbanding the ruling coalition, but to varying degrees – 47 per cent of Democratic Bulgaria supporters, 60 per cent of Bulgarian Socialist Party supporters and 79 per cent of current supporters of the Kiril Petkov-Assen Vassilev We Continue the Change party.

The poll will be discussed on Referendum on June 14 from 9pm to 10pm by a five-person panel including Alpha Research agency head Boryana Dimitrova.

