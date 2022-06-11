Tourism Minister: Bulgaria expects up to 6M tourists this summer

The Tourism Ministry expects that between 5.5 million and six million tourists will visit Bulgaria this summer, minister Hristo Prodanov told a news conference on June 11 marking the “symbolic” opening of the season.

The visitors will be mostly from Poland, Hungary, Romania, Germany, the UK, Serbia, the Czech Republic, Israel, among others, he said.

“We expect no outflow of domestic tourists, because many Bulgarians like the Bulgarian Black Sea coast,” Prodanov said.



“We want to send a clear message that Bulgaria offers excellent conditions for recreation, and at the same time a safe destination – our Black Sea is a safe and peaceful area, and we have a long tradition of quality and hospitality in tourism,” he said.

Prodanov said that he was optimistic about the upcoming summer season in spite of the crises of recent years.



He said that the promotion of all types of tourism should be an extremely high priority.

“Along with the traditional sea and winter tourism, it is extremely important for us to use the potential of cultural tourism, spa tourism, wine and culinary tourism, health tourism,” Prodanov said.

The July 11 event at Golden Sands included the tourism and foreign ministries showing the resort to more than 30 heads of diplomatic missions accredited in Bulgaria, in a bid to encourage people from their countries to visit Bulgaria on holiday.

(Photo: Lance Nelson/appfactory.bg)

