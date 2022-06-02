EC in deal with Moderna to adapt deliveries to EU countries’ needs

Share this: Facebook

The European Commission (EC) and vaccine developer Moderna have reached an agreement to ensure that the delivery of Covid-19 vaccines is adapted to the needs of EU countries, the EC said on June 2.

On the basis of this agreement, the company will postpone the delivery of some doses initially planned for the second quarter of 2022, to later in the year, the EC said.

In addition, should an adapted vaccine receive an EU marketing authorisation following the assessment of the European Medicines Agency, a part of the doses scheduled for April, May and June may be delivered as booster vaccines adapted to the current Covid-19 variants from September and during the autumn and winter months of 2022.

The agreement will also allow the delivery of vaccines adapted to future variants, after approval by the European Medicines Agency, so that EU countries can respond to any epidemiological developments later this year and continue to support partner countries globally.

Stella Kyriakides, European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, said: “This is the second agreement with vaccine manufacturers to optimise supply arrangements and align them with current demand levels in our member states.

“I very much welcome today’s agreement on more flexible delivery arrangements for the Moderna vaccine to respond to our member states’ needs,” Kyriakides said.

“We continue to closely monitor the situation and stand ready to provide further support to member states national vaccination campaigns,” she said.

The EC said that the amendment is part of an ongoing process whereby the Commission and member states are working closely with the EU’s vaccine suppliers to address the evolving pandemic needs.

The Commission intends to finalise further such agreements in the near future, the EC said.

As The Sofia Globe reported at the time, on May 19, Bulgaria’s Health Ministry said that it had written to the EC informing it of its desire to receive quantities of vaccines against Covid-19 tailored to the needs of the population.

The Health Ministry believes that countries should be able to buy the quantities they really need, the statement said.

Bulgaria remains the country with the lowest uptake of Covid-19 vaccines within the EU-EEA area.

(Photo: European Commission office in Bulgaria)

The Sofia Globe's coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

