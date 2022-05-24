Transport Minister: Bulgaria looking to buy 1BN leva new trains, equipment

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Bulgaria is looking to buy new trains and equipment worth more than a billion leva (about 500 000 euro), Transport Minister Nikolai Subev said on May 24.

In a post on Facebook, Subev said that funds from the Recovery and Sustainability Plan would be used for the purchases.

He said that interested parties had until June 16 to put in bids.

The shopping list includes the delivery and maintenance of 42 electric trains – 35 single-decker and seven double-decker.

Also on the list are the delivery and maintenance of 20 push-pull trains and 18 electric shunting locomotives.

Sought are 108 sets of European Train Control System (ETCS) on-board equipment.

ETCS is the signalling and control component of the European Rail Traffic Management System (ERTMS).

(Archive photo: BDZ)

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below to become a patron of The Sofia Globe on patreon.com. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, becoming a patron means supporting independent journalism, and access to exclusive content:

Become a Patron!