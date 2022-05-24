EU ups funding for military assistance for Ukraine to 2BN euro

Share this: Facebook

European Union ministers have agreed to increase funding for military assistance for Ukraine to two billion euro, a statement by the Council of the EU on May 24 said.

“The Council adopted two assistance measures under the European Peace Facility (EPF) that will allow the EU to further support the capabilities and resilience of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to defend the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the country, and protect the civilian population against the ongoing Russian military aggression,” the statement said.

After having adopted three tranches of support totalling 1.5 billion euro this year, a fourth tranche will add 500 million euro to the resources already mobilised under the EPF for Ukraine, thereby bringing the total amount to two billion euro.

The scope of the equipment to be provided in the new support package is in line with the current priorities as expressed by the Ukrainian government, the statement said.

The assistance measures consist of 490 million euro for military equipment designed to deliver lethal force for defensive purposes, as well as 10 million euro intended to cover the provision of equipment and supplies, such as personal protective equipment, first aid kits, and fuel.

“The history of tomorrow is being written today, on the battlefields of Ukraine,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.

“This support is just one part of European efforts to help Ukraine defend itself. The EU and its member states are determined to continue. We have done it since the beginning of the war and we will continue until the end,” Borrell said.

(Photo: EC Audiovisual Service/Lukasz Kobus)

For The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of Russia’s war on Ukraine, please click here.

