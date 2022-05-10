Twenty districts in Bulgaria classified as Covid-19 green zones

Share this: Facebook

Twenty districts in Bulgaria were classified as Covid-19 green zones – meaning a morbidity rate of less than 100 out of 100 000 population on a 14-day basis – according to data from the National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases (NCIPD).

The remaining eight districts are Covid-19 yellow zones, meaning a morbidity rate between 100 and 249.9 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis.

The 20 green zone districts are Blagoevgrad, Bourgas, Varna, Veliko Turnovo, Vratsa, Dobrich, Kurdzhali, Pazardzhik, Pleven, Plovdiv, Razgrad, Rousse, Silistra, Sliven, Smolyan, Stara Zagora, Turgovishte, Haskovo, Shoumen and Yambol.

As of May 10, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 92.81 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, down from 99.14 on May 3, meaning the country’s overall classification was that of a green zone.

The district in Bulgaria with the highest Covid-19 morbidity rate is the city of Sofia, 172.04 per 100 000 population, down from 191.68 on May 3.

The Sofia Globe's coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

