Unemployment in Bulgaria in March was 4.3% – Eurostat

Unemployment in Bulgaria in March 2022 was 4.3 per cent, down from 5.8 per cent in March 2021 and down from 4.4 per cent in February 2022, according to seasonally-adjusted figures published by European Union statistics agency Eurostat on May 3.

Eurostat said that the March 2022 figure represented an estimated 138 000 people in Bulgaria, compared with 190 000 in March 2021 and 143 000 in February 2022.

Eurostat said that in March 2022, the EU unemployment rate was 6.2 per cent in March 2022, down from 7.5 per cent in March 2021 and down from 6.3 per cent in February 2022.

The euro zone unemployment rate was 6.8 per cent, down from 8.2 per cent in March 2021 and from 6.9 per cent in February 2022.

The youth unemployment rate in Bulgaria in March 2022 was 14.4 per cent, down from 15.9 per cent in March 2021 and from 14.8 per cent in February 2022, Eurostat said.

The March 2022 figure youth unemployment figure for Bulgaria represented an estimated 17 000 people under 25, down from 21 000 in March 2021 and from 18 000 in February.

Eurostat said that in March 2022, 2.579 million under-25s in the EU were unemployed, of whom 2.098 million were in the euro zone.

In March 2022, the youth unemployment rate was 13.9 per cent in both the EU and in the euro zone, down from 14 per cent in both zones in the previous month.

(Photo: Odan Jaeger)

