Bulgaria reclassified from Covid-19 yellow zone to green zone

Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate has fallen below 100 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, meaning that the country is now classified as a green zone, according to the May 3 update by the National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases (NCIPD).

The NCIPD said that as of May 3, Bulgaria’s Covid-19 morbidity rate was 99.14 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, down from 108.78 on May 2.

Individually, 18 out of the 28 districts in Bulgaria are classified as green zones, and the remaining 10 are yellow zones, meaning a Covid-19 morbidity rate between 100 and 249.9 out of 100 000 population on a 14-day basis.

The 18 districts classified as green zones are Blagoevgrad, Bourgas, Varna, Veliko Turnovo, Vratsa, Dobrich, Kurdhzali, Kyustendil, Pazardzhik, Pleven, Plovdiv, Razgrad, Rousse, Smolyan, Turgovishte, Haskovo, Shoumen and Yambol.

The 14-day Covid-19 morbidity rate in Sofia city is 191.68 out of 100 000 population, which is also the highest in the country.

(Illustration: NCIPD)

