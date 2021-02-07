Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past week, 283 deaths, 15 996 doses of vaccine administered

Share this: Facebook

A total of 283 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past week, according to figures posted on February 7 by the national information system.

Bulgaria’s death toll linked to Covid-19 is now 9311.

The number of confirmed cases in Bulgaria – counting in those who have died, those who have recovered from the virus and the active cases – is 223 552, an increase of 4934 in the past seven days.

Over the past week, the number of active cases has gone down by 2937, to a current total of 21 050. However, February 7 was the third consecutive day that an increase in active cases was reported.

There are 3133 Covid-19 patients in hospital in Bulgaria, an increase of 267 in the past week, with 281 in intensive care, an increase of 18.

A total of 154 medical personnel tested positive in the past week, bringing the total to date to 9660.

According to the national information system, 7588 people in Bulgaria recovered from the virus in the past week, bringing the total to 193 191.

The national information system said that 57 016 doses of Covid-19 vaccine had been administered so far, an increase of 15 996 in the past week. A total of 17 392 second doses had been administered, an increase of 4329.

(Photo: Alexandrovska Hospital)

